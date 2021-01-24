11 more covid19 cases

File photo

SOME 11 more people contracted covid19, from Thursday to Saturday, said a Ministry of Health update on Sunday. No one else has died since the latest death announced on Saturday, with the death toll still at 134 people.

Of the 80,686 people tested to date at both public and private facilities, some 36,607 were tested at private facilities, said the statement.

The country now has 324 active covid19 cases.

Since last March, 7,473 people have tested positive for covid19, of whom 7,015 have recovered. Some 39 covid19 patients are in hospital.

Seven patients are at step-down facilities, 395 in state quarantine and 267 in home self-isolation, the update said.