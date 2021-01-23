Young: Updated migrant policy still being developed

National Security Minister Stuart Young -

The Government is still in the process of drafting a policy to grant registered Venezuelan migrants an extension of stay in TT, with safety considerations owing to the covid19 pandemic, said National Security Minister Stuart Young on Friday.

In December the Prime Minister announced that registered migrants would have the opportunity to stay in TT for an additional six months.

At a media conference at his ministry in Port of Spain, Young said the new policy would address the issue of migrants applying for refugee status while providing local authorities with updated information.

He said the policy would not allow unregistered migrants to apply.

"Nobody new can come into the system. Those who want to renew their Venezuelan registration migrant cards will be required to fill out forms to provide Immigration (Division) with new information and up-to-date data to assist our system before the new cards are issued to them.

"We're working out how to do that in the middle of a pandemic, it's not going to be like how we had before. I told them I want a system that is safe...safe for people who are coming in to do it as well as for our immigration officers."

Young said a Cabinet note was still being prepared for consideration.