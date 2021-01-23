N Touch
Valsayn man, 74, found dead in St Joseph

File photo
A 74-year-old man was found dead on Saturday morning with a wound to the back of his head.

According to police, around 4.45 am officers at the Maracas St Joseph Police Station received a call about a body that had been seen in a river.

The officers went to an area along Maracas Royal Road, up a precipice, where they saw the body of Hollis Fenton face down in the river below.

Fenton, whose address is First Avenue Bamboo Settlement, No 3 Valsayn, had no other marks of violence on his body.

A post mortem will be done on Monday to determine the cause of death since foul play has not been ruled out.

