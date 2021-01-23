TT vs US still scheduled for January 31

Terry Fenwick -

THE TT Football Association (TTFA) has confirmed that the international friendly between TT and the United States should be held despite concerns that the match may be postponed as more strict covid19 measures are expected after the swearing in of new US president Joe Biden.

A TTFA media release on Friday said, “The TTFA has been in consultation with the US Soccer Federation in light of president Biden's executive order on promoting covid19 safety in domestic and international travel.

“US Soccer Federation in consultation with relevant Governmental agencies has communicated that they do not have any concerns with the international friendly scheduled for January 31, 2021 and is looking forward to welcoming the TT men's team for Terry Fenwick's international debut as coach.”

The TT Guardian reported on Friday that the match between may be postponed because anyone entering the US must quarantine for 14 days.

“The TTFA thanks the US Soccer Federation for their vigilance in these matters and are happy with the covid19 protocol that will be in effect for the game. The protocol was quite extensive even before the executive order was issued with multiple rounds of testing and controls being implemented.”

The TTFA media release added, “The national men's team will continue its build (up) on local soil prior to its departure for Orlando. The final squad along with travel and other relevant match details will be announced in due course.”

TT are preparing for the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers which begin in March. TT will play Guyana in its opening match on March 25.