TT Cycling Federation AGM postponed

THE Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) has been postponed.

According to the TTCF constitution, the AGM cannot be held virtually and the constitution will now have to be amended. The AGM was scheduled for January 30.

President Joseph Roberts is being challenged by former president Rowena Williams for the top position.

Roberts has held the position since January 2020, replacing Larry Romany who served as president for four months.