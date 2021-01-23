The Virtual Phoenix flies

Nailah Blackman -

NOTHING is going to keep Holy Name Convent’s, Port of Spain The Flight of the Virtual Phoenix down, like its Greek namesake.

Not even covid19.

The Flight of the Virtual Phoenix III: the at home edition – its annual Carnival fundraiser – will take place on Sunday from 6 pm-8 pm.

The school’s acting vice principal Sr Renee Hall said the school had no bazaar last year because of the pandemic – one of its major fundraising activities.

When its biennial art sale came in April of that year, its committee decided to host it virtually.

It also did its walkathon virtually that year as well. While both events did not not raise its usual funds, it showed the organisers that they had the resources and capacity to host virtual events.

So the Phoenix team also decided to persevere and host this event as well.

“We came together and we have reached out to all of our stakeholders. So we have parents who are helping us, past pupils who are helping us. Corporate sponsors…We are so encouraged by the response of corporate TT…”

Hall said the school was 119 years old and “there were so many people who are committed to this institution and what we are doing for our girls.”

While some might question why still have the event in the face of all that was happening, Hall said it was an investment in the future.

She added that the school is open and the school’s administrators and auxiliary staff were still at the school even though students were not physically there.

She said some girls would come in for exams and when that happened the school had to be cleaned and there were still costs to run the school.

The school was also preparing and waiting for when their students return and hopes to have increased bandwidth when they do so. This, too, comes at a cost to the school.

She said there was no turning back in education now that the switch from physical to virtual had been made.

“We have to move forward. Technology is part and parcel. So when they come back everybody is going to have laptops, tablets, cellphones. Therefore, increasing the bandwidth is a big expense and putting in the switch port.”

The switch to virtual has not been an easy one for many. The virtual Soka in Moka event held on January 17 had connectivity issues.

But Hall congratulated Soka In Moka’s foundation for “taking the brave, bold step into unknown territory.”

This was being done to show people that despite the difficulties, the various school associations were prepared to do the fundraisers and make the investment, she said.

Holy Name Convent has taken steps to ensure a smooth virtual event such as being in touch with two internet providers about the issue of connectivity.

It is also working on e-mails to be sent out to patrons about how to log in to the event. This will also be posted on the school’s website and social media pages. Contact numbers will also be provided to anyone who has problems logging in.

For the hosts, customer service, experience and safety is a big part of what it offers.

Hall said over the last two years, its patrons always commented on how safe they felt and so it wants that same sense of safety to be a major part of its virtual edition as well.

Nailah Blackman, Swappi and Shal Marshall are among the performers.

It was also important for the school and the event to support artistes as the arts, culture and music always found a home at Holy Name, she said.

But still hosting the event despite the pandemic also demonstrated to its students that making sacrifices and facing difficulties is a part of how one must and should be.

Hall said the school wanted to mould women who were going to be of service wherever they found themselves.

She said the Phoenix fundraiser was one of many ways they intended to do so. “As 21st century educators we have to be flexible, informed and know how to harness all of our resources.” She said tickets sales have been steady.

For more info: visit the schools website at https://hncpos.edu.tt/.