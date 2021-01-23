Rowley urges young people to vote in THA election

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley - Jeff K Mayers

The Prime Minister has called on young people to vote in Monday’s THA election.

Dr Rowley made the appeal on Thursday night as he wound up his address during a PNM meeting at the Mt Pleasant recreation ground.

He recalled the pride he felt when Ancil Dennis first entered politics in 2013 and was announced as the candidate for the Buccoo/Mt Pleasant ahead of that year’s THA election.

Dennis, who was then 26, is now the THA Chief Secretary and seeking a third term to represent the people of the electoral district.

Rowley, who is expected to quit politics before the 2025 general election, said a part of his responsibilities now as prime minister is to make the young people in the party work for the development of Tobago.

“Today, my job is to make young people work. To make Tracy (Davidson-Celestine) and Shamfa (Cudjoe), and Ayanna (Webster-Roy) because I came here the same night when we introduced Ancil Dennis as our standard bearer in Mt Pleasant Buccoo.”

He added: “I made the call to the people of Tobago, the young people. I said to them then, ‘You are required to be at the battle station. Young people come forward and take responsibility for Tobago.’ And Ancil Dennis came forward and thousands of other young people came forward.

“I make the call again tonight, especially now in this period of great difficulty, now more than ever we need the young people to come forward and take responsibility for this beautiful and blessed island.”

Rowley expressed confidence the vast majority of Tobagonians will vote.

“We are counting those who come out to vote. Let your vote be counted. Take responsibility for the development of this island.

“Come out, vote for strongest team, the team with the best programme and, most importantly, vote for the team with the best record.”

Saying the election must be taken seriously, Rowley said he was proud of the party’s 12 candidates, five of whom are under the age of 40.

“Our 12 candidates are people who every family in Tobago would be proud to have any one of them in their family and that is a good yardstick to measure them by.”

He added their preparedness for the job as THA representatives is beyond reproach.

“They are all in a position to show you a record of performance and preparation for the duty. They didn’t go to the rum shop and drink a beer and then say ah want to be a politician. They are prepared for the job.”

Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe, PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine, Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis and Plymouth/Golden Lane candidate Melissa James-Guy also spoke.