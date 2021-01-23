Robinson-Regis on sick leave for six weeks

In this November 25, 2020 file photo, Minister of Planning and Development Camille Robinson-Regis speaks at the ministry and United Nations Children's Fund inaugural ceremony on Trinidad and Tobago's manpower development plan at Eric Williams Financial Complex, Port of Spain. File photo/Ayanna Kinsale -

Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson Regis is on sick leave for six weeks from January 14 while she recovers from gallbladder surgery.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on Friday evening said she was resting at home comfortably.

“Minister Robinson-Regis is in good spirits and has asked this office to convey her gratitude to all who sent fond and caring wishes for her recovery and return to full health.”

In a release on January 14, the OPM only said Robinson-Regis had surgery and was on extended sick leave while she recuperated. It went on to say that, in addition to her normal duties, Senator Allyson West would act as Minister of Planning and Development until Robinson-Regis returned to work.