Robinson-Regis on sick leave for six weeks
Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson Regis is on sick leave for six weeks from January 14 while she recovers from gallbladder surgery.
A release from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on Friday evening said she was resting at home comfortably.
“Minister Robinson-Regis is in good spirits and has asked this office to convey her gratitude to all who sent fond and caring wishes for her recovery and return to full health.”
In a release on January 14, the OPM only said Robinson-Regis had surgery and was on extended sick leave while she recuperated. It went on to say that, in addition to her normal duties, Senator Allyson West would act as Minister of Planning and Development until Robinson-Regis returned to work.
