Quarantine facility impressive

THE EDITOR: I have just returned to Trinidad and I was sent to the Home of Football in Couva to quarantine for the required seven days. I was pleasantly surprised at the very good accommodation and availability of all the amenities that we needed.

I will also like to mention the health care providers from the South West Regional Health Authority who did a fantastic job attending to our health on a daily basis both doctors and nurses.

A warm thank-you to the SWRHA, the Ministry of Health and by extension the government of Trinidad and Tobago. It has been a good experience.

MARIA ELENA

Trincity