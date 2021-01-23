Privatise Electrical Inspectorate

THE EDITOR: It is time for the Government Electrical Inspectorate to be privatised. Imagine having my electricity disconnected on December 23 and on requiring an inspection certificate, only to find out the inspectorate was closed for the holidays!

Electricity is an essential service for me. I need it to power my refrigerator so I can store my medication. Imagine you can have a vehicle inspected any working day but an electrical inspection apparently is considered rocket science in this country.

Research would show that attempts were made in the past to privatise this department, but this was resisted by individuals who probably wanted to continue with the old fashion way to obtain money via travelling allowances or other means from the State.

The department continues to make changes to the requirements without informing anyone via the press as a means of giving inspectors a chance to collect travelling allowances from the State.

It works like this: the Government Electrical Inspectorate enforces a new rule but does not inform the people. An inspector goes out in the field (and collects a travel allowance) and advises the electrician of the new regulation. The electrician is advised that changes must be made to satisfy this new regulation. A new date is set and when the inspector returns to carry out the inspection, he can then claim travelling allowance again.

You the consumer is not informed of the new rule via the press because if this is done, you can alert your electrician and this will result in the inspector only going out once and only collecting one travelling allowance.

All of this can be avoided if the Inspectorate is privatised. The State can save on wages, rentals, travel allowances, uniforms, stationary, tools etc. Members of the public will be saved from having to deal with several issues before getting their certificate. We have too much qualified and experienced retired inspectors and even electricians who can get the job done. It is high time the State stop this wastage of funds.

D. BAKSH

Couva