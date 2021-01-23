PDP candidate: Think of your children and wipe out PNM

Pastor Terance Baynes -

Progressive Democratic Patroits (PDP) candidate for Bethel/Mt Irvine, Pastor Terrence Baynes, has asked Tobagonians to remember their children when they go to vote on Monday in the Tobago House of Assembly election.

The Tobago Forwards leader, fighting on a PDP ticket, described Monday as "the day of liberation from 20 years of this wicked PNM government."

He was speaking at a political meeting on Saturday night at the Cyd Gray stadium, Roxborough.

Baynes said if elected, "You could be a black child, a white child or Chinese child, PNM or PDP child, every child in Tobago must prosper.

"We are not just voting for change for our children, we are voting for our country."

He urged Tobago to "vote to wipe PNM out of the landscape of Tobago," and give the PDP a chance to lead the THA in the next four years.