PDP candidate condemns racism: Indo-Trinis support tourism

PDP supporters wave flags at a meeting at Signal Hill Recreation Ground last Thursday. - DAVID REID

The Watson Duke-led Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) has called on Tobagonians to not practise racism.

The party's candidate for Bethel/Mt Irvine, Pastor Terrence Baynes, urged supporters and all Tobagonians to reject racial division during and after elections.

He said, at a political meeting at the Cyd Gray Complex in Roxborough on Saturday night, "Tobago has been identified as a people who love people. We don't hate this one and hate that one, we don't devour one another like animals in the forest. Do not hate East Indian people. We don't hate people of different ethnicities...

"When I come up on the plane, I see East Indian people come up on the plane every week. They have been supporting our tourism. They are in every guest house, buying in every business; God don't like ugly. We don't hate people, Tobago is a place of love."

Last Monday posters insinuating a political partnership between the United National Congress (UNC) and the PDP were plastered across Tobago this week.

The PNM Tobago Council has repeatedly accused the PDP of being aligned with the UNC.

The PDP has denied any link with the UNC and accused the PNM of a racist, "Calcutta ship" agenda.