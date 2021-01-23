Miserable team called West Indies

THE EDITOR: Bangladesh have beaten the West Indies by six wickets in a One Day International in Dhaka on Wednesday. West Indies were all out for a paltry 122. Bangladesh replied with 125 for four wickets.

This time the blame will fall on the batting.There is always a whipping boy.

Is this our best WI team or are the best players merely mercenaries? Speak up, I want the truth, I can handle the truth. I remember how proud it was to represent your college, just to don the uniform, no money necessary. Times have changed and individuals also.

The advantage continues Friday. Winning is not everything, it is the only thing.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town