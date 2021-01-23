Le Hunte steps down as PNM vice chairman

Robert Le Hunte, former public utilities minister, resigned as PNM vice chairman on December 31, 2020. File photo/Sureash Cholai -

THE PNM on Saturday thanked its former vice-chairman Robert Le Hunte for his service. Le Hunte resigned the party executive post last month.

"The party thanks Mr Le Hunte for his service to the PNM and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours. Mr Le Hunte remains a life member of the PNM," general secretary and La Horquetta/Talparo MP Foster Cummings told Newsday.

For his part, Le Hunte on Saturday said he continues to maintain good relations with PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley and other members of the party.

"I remain a member of the PNM. I continue to maintain a very good relationship with the political leader, healthy relationship with the political leader and other members of parliament," he told Newsday.

Although he is returning to the private sector, Le Hunte did not rule out a return to active politics in the future. Le Hunte was elected as vice-chairman in the PNM's internal election in October 2018 as a member of Dr Rowley's slate He was appointed public utilities minister and a government senator in September 2017, after overcoming initial challenges caused by previously having Ghanaian citizenship.

He resigned as minister, senator and chairman of the Roadmap to Recovery committee last May, due to a difference in policy positions regarding the Water and Sewerage Authority. Le Hunte resigned as PNM vice-chairman as of December 31.

Regarding the vacancy left by Le Hunte's resignation, Cummings said, "The filling of vacancies falls to the General Council and this will be discussed at our next meeting." He said the meeting is scheduled for February 6.

Reiterating that humanity continues to be his mantra, Le Hunte said, "I'm still committed to serve the people of TT. I'm just doing it in a different capacity, returning to the private sector." A former banker with Republic Bank, Le Hunte currently serves as financial adviser to the Ansa McAl Group.

"I think the present position that I would be undertaking in the private sector, is not conducive. In my present capacity that I would be in the private sector, I don't think I would be able to effectively carry out the job as vice-chairman of the PNM."

Under those circumstances, Le Hunte believed it was best that the PNM find someone else who can devote the time and energy to do that job. "As I've said before, it's never about holding office, it's about doing the job."

Asked if he may return at a later date to public service or active politics, Le Hunte replied, "I am committed to serving the people of TT and what I do know, is that whatever I am called upon to do, I do it with passion."

He added, "Wherever I am in life, is wherever I'm supposed to be. Right now, in my life this is where I am and this is where I am going to be serving with passion."

'If God has other plans for my life to be in any other place, he will take care of that."