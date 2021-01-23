I’ll take the vaccine...but

THE EDITOR: I don’t know about you, but I’m willing to take any vaccine provided the person administering it and who tells me it is “safe and effective,” is willing to sign to it.

Something like this: “I guarantee that this vaccine is safe and effective. Safe in that you will suffer no adverse effects and effective in that it will protect you from contracting the virus.” Not much to ask for, right?

If neither the person administering the vaccine, (Health) Minister Deyalsingh nor PAHO boss Dr Erica Wheeler, is willing to give that guarantee, then they need to tell us what they mean by their mantra, “safe and effective.”

Are these just words that officials must parrot over and over with no truth or meaning to them? Over to you, Mr Minister and Dr Wheeler. Are you willing to sign that guarantee? If not, why not? Is it because you know the vaccine is neither safe nor effective? To the media, can any reporter please ask Mr Deyalsingh these questions during one of his press briefings?

And, please Mr Minister, don’t call me an “anti-vaxxer.” I’m not against vaccines, only the toxic kind, the kind whose damage the authorities sweep under the carpet. A word of advice: follow the science, not the propaganda/advertisements from the vaccine manufacturers. You could start by reading the vaccine insert (the very fine-print document that comes with the vaccine).

K KELLY

Arima