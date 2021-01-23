House debates Young no-confidence motion January 27

National Security Minister Stuart Young addresses reporters at a briefing on the new border exemption policy at the ministry in Port of Spain on Friday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE -

DEBATE on a no-confidence motion against National Security Minister Stuart Young will be the first order of business for the House of Representatives when it holds its first sitting for the year, at the Red House, on January 27.

This was disclosed by Opposition Whip David Lee and on the Parliament's website on Saturday. Earlier this month, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar announced the UNC would file a no-confidence motion against Young.

A copy of the January 27 House Order Paper shows this motion tops those listed under private business. The motion is filed in Persad-Bissessar's name, indicating she will open debate on the motion, unless she defers that task to another Opposition MP.

Lee confirmed to Newsday that Government, through acting leader of government business Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, has agreed to have Private Members Day on January 27, and the motion against Young will be debated then. Leader of Government Business, Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis is currently on six weeks leave as she recovers from a recent surgery.

"Friday (yesterday) was supposed to be private members day. But the Government for whatever reason has given the Opposition this Wednesday morning (January 27) as private members day," Lee said. While the House normally holds private members day on the last Friday of every month, as stated in Standing Order 33(5), its standing orders provide latitude to for this day to be held at another sitting, once there is consensus between Government and the Opposition.

Persad-Bissessar has indicated the focus of the motion is "the draconian and authoritarian decision to keep TT’s borders closed." Persad-Bissessar and the UNC have alleged, "The closure left tens of thousands of nationals stranded abroad, making TT the only nation in the world where nationals require an exemption directly from a government minister to return home."

In the motion, as listed, Persad-Bissessar claims Young "has unequivocally demonstrated his inability to competently execute his duties."

Young has said he is ready for the debate. "Even those outside of the political gayelle are openly stating that Mrs Persad-Bissessar is no longer relevant,” he said. He said it was “downright shameful” that Persad-Bissessar as senior counsel, was not aware of the laws of TT.

“The borders of TT have been legally closed since March 2020 based on the advice of our public health experts. This measure is a pillar of the public's protection in the face of a global pandemic (covid19.) The closure of the borders is legal and done in accordance with our laws.”

The debate comes as Young announced on Friday a change in the exemptions to return to TT process what an online application system. Persad-Bissessar, in a statement, said the new policy showed Young had "failed the people of TT".