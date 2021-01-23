Flip-flopping Opposition

THE EDITOR: Before the last general elections the Opposition (as usual), opposed the sale of the Pointe-a-Pierre oil refinery to Patriotic judging from what they said in their campaign.

Today it seems that they have flipped-flopped and now their minds have changed. What a bunch of jokers! The group is known for calling for resignations of people "every Monday morning," or rather every Monday night's forum. However, after losing so many elections there are no resignations coming from anyone there. Hmmm.

L DASS

Arouca