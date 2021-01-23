Five Islands asks government to allow amusement park to reopen

Five Islands Water and Amusement Park in Chaguamas remains closed due to public health restrictions on public gatherings. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS -

Five Islands Water and Amusement Park is appealing to Government for permission to reopen.

Director of marketing and sales at Five Islands Louanna Borde said several attempts were made, and proposals sent to Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh and Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, to have the facility open in keeping with the health protocols.

She said it was disappointing that no concessions were being made to have their establishment reopen, even on a limited basis and questioned why such a harsh decision was being taken, when other family entertainment facilities were allowed to conduct business as usual.

“The company understands the Government’s concern about protecting our children, however there are many other operations strictly targeting children that have been allowed to open, even within enclosed indoor air-conditioned spaces," Borde said in a statement on Friday.

“Despite all proposals, installations, approvals, regulations, the vast size of their outdoor facility and the various protocols that have been put in place, Five Islands has still not been given the approval to open their park at the turn of the new year.”

The facility, located on Chagville Beach, Chaguaramas, has had to lay off hundreds of people since its closure almost eight months ago.

“This closure has severely affected the company, having had no opportunity to operate the business, generate revenue, pay employees, and meet financial obligations.

“We have had to lay off 350 employees who remain without jobs not knowing when they will regain employment and be able to support their families who have been suffering with no income.”

Borde said Five Islands is calling on Government to reconsider the criteria for public gathering, as the management was fully capable of following the health protocols when compared to other places that were granted permission to reopen.

“Many industries/businesses have had the chance to open either fully, partially or with imposed restrictions including bars, restaurants, supermarkets, tourist attractions, cinemas and theatres, malls and markets, casinos, gyms, churches, hotels, beaches and many more," she said.

“Although empathising with the difficult task that the Ministry of Health has had, of managing this pandemic while balancing the economic fallout, the company is extremely confident that their park has the best safety protocols in the country and operates in a more controlled environment than even the beaches, and therefore should be allowed the opportunity to open.”

Borde added that if the situation persists the future of $500 million dollar enterprise will be in jeopardy.

“We are willing to operate at 30 per cent capacity and our facility has more safety protocols and that the environment can be more controlled than the beaches. We cannot sustain this forever and need to find a way to operate given the circumstances.”

She is hoping the company’s directors will be given a meeting with the Deyalsingh to devise a plan for this year.