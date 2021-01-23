Dancehall star Shenseea signs Carib brand deal

Dancehall star Shenseea in a promotional image for Carib beer. Photo courtesy Carib -

Jamaican dancehall artiste Shenseea has been contracted by Carib Brewery as its newest brand ambassador.

In a media release on Friday, the company said the match was only fitting as the company plans to expand its global reach.

“Shenseea’s playful personality and penchant for unleashing fun from the world’s most exciting playground is a perfect space for Carib beer’s alignment and on which is proving its worth by the waves the announcement is already making.”

The promotional video in which Chinsea Lee, also known as Shenseea in the entertainment world, is seen running on a beach with a Carib in hand has been gaining popularity on social media platforms.

Shenseea, 24, also made the announcement via her Instagram page with an added treat for her fans.

The post said, “Your gonna get a chance to win a trip to meet me. Two of the newest followers (to start following @caribbeer) chosen randomly will get a chance to meet me, so anyweh yuh deh in a di world, we a go get fi link up.”

Carib added that, “She is the living, breathing embodiment of the brand that brings value to Carib as a Caribbean icon with regional roots and global ambitions.”

Her other corporate sponsorship deals include companies such as Telecom, Firm Flow, Boom and a Pepsi-Cola and JA sponsorship.

Her entrance into the music world was a collaboration with Vybz Kartel, called Loodi. From there her career skyrocketed and some of her most popular songs include Blessed, Trick’a Treat, ShenYeng Anthem and Lighter – a collaboration with Jamaican-American reggae singer Taurus Riley.