Covid19 deaths up to 134

Photo courtesy CDC.

There has been another covid19 death in TT increasing the fatalities to 134.

The 4 pm update from the Health Ministry, on Saturday, reported six new cases from samples taken from January 20 to 22, bringing the total to 7,462.

The number of active cases was 327, a decrease of five from Friday, while recovered cases was 7,002, an increase of 11. The release said two people were discharged from public facilities while nine were recovered community cases.

There were 40 people in hospital including 25 at Couva, 13 at Caura, and two at Scarborough General. There were 345 in state quarantine facilities and seven at step-down facilities. There were also 247 in home isolation.