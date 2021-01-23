Bangladesh spinners difficult to manage says Mohammed

West Indies' captain Jason Mohammed (centre) celebrates with teammates Kjorn Ottley (right) and Akeal Hosein after the dismissal of Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto (not pictured) during the second ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday. (AFP PHOTO) -

WEST Indies captain Jason Mohammed said they have been struggling to cope with the potent spin bowling attack of hosts Bangladesh during the One Day International (ODI) series, which the regional team trail 2-0 with one match remaining.

Bangladesh wrapped up the series on Friday with a seven-wicket victory.

West Indies were dismissed for 148 in 43.4 overs, before Bangladesh scored 149/3 in 33.2 overs to seal the series.

“The wicket looked a lot better (on Friday). We thought that if we bat first and put some runs on the board we could have defended it…that was the idea behind it,” Mohammed said after the defeat.

West Indies also batted first in the opening match, but could only muster 122 all out.

Shakib Al Hasan (left-arm orthodox) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (off-break) have been the leading spinners for Bangladesh in the series making life difficult for West Indies.

Mohammed said, “They are two quality spinners especially Shakib one of the best in the world. Mehidy has been (playing) very well for Bangladesh as well. They have been good and we have not been able to manage them hence the reason why we have been getting those low totals.”

West Indies have travelled to Bangladesh with an inexperienced squad as seven players have already made their ODI debut in the series.

“Obviously we know it is a little bit (of) inexperience," said the WI skipper. "A lot of guys making their debut (and) obviously the guys have the potential I think we just not putting in the performances together. We are not able to put big partnerships so individuals can get big scores. Guys are capable so hopefully we can put that right in the last game.”

More than ten players chose not to tour Bangladesh because of covid19, personal fears or personal reasons.

ODI captain Kieron Pollard and Test captain Jason Holder are among the players who opted not to tour.

Two West Indies players have tested positive for covid19. Before leaving the Caribbean Romario Shepherd tested positive in Guyana and had to be replaced by Keon Harding. Hayden Walsh Jnr tested positive just days after arriving in Bangladesh.

The other players were not affected by Walsh’s positive test as all the players were self isolated at the time.

The final match will be played on Monday.