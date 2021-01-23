A look at PNM sentinels in the media

THE EDITOR: In his Newsday column of January 18, Paolo Kernahan made the perceptive observation that, “PNM sentinels patrol social media to ferret out perceived voices of revolt so that they might be cleansed with dispatch.”

I have no doubt that Ms Lynette Joseph, an indefatigable PNM apologist and defender, is one of these sentinels. She displays an infinite capacity to comment on everything under the sun but always with the objective of promoting PNM infallibility, invincibility and greatness.

I am no stranger to furious attacks by PNM defenders such as Ferdie Ferreira, Fitzgerald Hinds, Selwyn Cudjoe and Theodore Lewis for being critical of that party.

In a letter of confused, contorted, disjointed and angry statements published on January 18, Ms Joseph, with fulsome disgust, accused me of attacking Cepep, which “(keeps) vulnerable adults and children alive in the midst of a pandemic.” There are a host of other government programmes initiated in the last few months purportedly for this purpose but, of course, without accountability.

I have never opposed the idea of short-term relief employment for the unemployed but contended that the programme should be directed to benefit relevant sectors of the economy as well as the maintenance of social infrastructure with fair and equitable employment practices.

What I said, which is irrefutable, is that Cepep (and grass-cutting) has been allotted increased funding, as opposed to tertiary education. Even PM Dr Rowley has confirmed that Cepep was just as important or even more so than the award of national scholarships, which has been reduced from 400 to 100, ostensibly to save money.

However, I must point out to the goodly lady that Cepep was in existence long before the pandemic and was instituted not only to employ “vulnerable” people but more so as a vote bank for electoral purposes and as a means of dispensing patronage to Cepep contractors.

Ms Joseph does not want to be reminded of the fact that the Afro-dominated PNM has held power for over 50 years since 1956 (together with the NAR) and is in denial of the fact that it has been overwhelmingly responsible for “the poor water supply, bad roads, unchecked crime, crumbling energy sector and misuse of Caroni’s lands.”

To her, these are merely “politically motivated distractions.” Her motivations are by inference pure, above politics and solely to promote the national interest and not to buttress PNM rule.

As regards what the UNC did in power, I can only speak of the six years under Mr Panday’s stewardship. Crime was under control. The murder rate was low. There was a much better water supply, with visible improvements in infrastructure. Significant road repair was undertaken. The average price of crude oil over those six years was US$22 per barrel.

My parting with the UNC was triggered by three issues for which I paid a political price:

1) Condoning of the financial fiasco in the construction of the new Piarco airport terminal, for which those who came to the UNC from the PNM were largely responsible;

2) Promotion of undue influence of big business, in particular one magnate, over party and Government and dismissal of views of elected representatives and;

3) A creeping authoritarianism which contemptuously ignored opposing views and democratic outcomes.

The records will attest that I have over the years been critical of aspects of governance of all three parties: PNM, NAR, UNC.

As far as Ms Joseph is concerned, the PNM is the only party that has the interest of poor people, especially Afro-Trinidadians, at heart and since they are in the majority, PNM will always be in power with divine and religious blessings.

The Opposition is doomed by being “politically, religiously and geographically challenged.” In other words, it is a Hindu party of Central and South Trinidad. The racial sentiments harboured could hardly be suppressed. All opposition to and criticism of the PNM is, “barely disguised, loaded, racist remarks,” nothing else. I could hardly ignore the sarcasm inherent in characterising me as “illustrious.”

TREVOR SUDAMA

San Fernando