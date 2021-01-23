20 families receive keys to refurbished homes

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Pennelope Beckles-Robinson gives a package to homeowner Debbie Raghubar with the help of Minister in the Housing Ministry Adrian Leonce. - ROGER JACOB

TWENTY families in Talparo and Sangre Grande were given keys to newly refurbished homes as part of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development's Housing and Village Improvement Programme on Monday.

The programme has benefited 246 families over the last three years.

Speaking at a key distribution ceremony at the Talparo Community Centre on Monday, Housing Minister Pennelope Beckles-Robinson said the programme was geared toward enhancing the living conditions of homeowners across TT as well as being a stepping stone for small contractors within a community.

She said, “It isn’t only about houses, it’s also for the development of our contractors. In this programme you will find several small contractors have been able to transition from small contractors to medium contractors.”

At present, the programme employs 50 small contractors.

Participating homeowners were required to provide either $10,000 or its equivalent in materials and or labour while the Land Settlement Agency provided whatever else was needed to complete each home-improvement project.

On Monday, Land Settlement Agency CEO Hazar Hosein told Newsday that the 20 homes distributed on Monday were refurbished over the course of three months at a cost of $102,000 per home with the help of six contractors.

Minister in the Ministry of Housing Adrian Leonce described the programme as a great opportunity for young contractors.

He said, "Usually some small contractors wouldn’t get the opportunity to do work but, because they are from the community, they are given first preference. This gives them a greater opportunity for employment and the same contractors can transition into building HDC units.

“For them it is a nice stepping stone. Its a proper social, developmental, socio-economic programme.”

Also at the event, MP for Talparo/La Horquetta Foster Cummings said he hoped the programme would continue so that the living conditions of more families could be improved.

Homeowner Alison McKie said receiving the keys to her refurbished home signified the start of a new life for herself and her daughter. She said she had lived in a wooden house in Talparo with her eight-year-old daughter for four years without a proper washroom. Work to repair her home began last year.

McKie said, now that the work was completed, her daughter could now feel more comfortable while attending virtual classes at home.

She added that while many have described 2020 as a tough year, she would remember it as a great year for her family.