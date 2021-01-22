Young: No request from V'zuelan gov't on human-trafficking ring

Stuart Young -

As of Friday afternoon, National Security Minister Stuart Young has not seen any information from the Venezuelan government asking for assistance in collaborating with local authorities to crack a human-trafficking ring in TT.

On Monday, Venezuelan authorities reported that several people including two minors were rescued from a human-trafficking ring operating in TT.

Several people were also arrested during the operation which took place in Venezuelan waters.

Newsday contacted Young for comment on Monday, but he said he did not hear about the situation.

Speaking again with Newsday on Friday after a media conference at the Ministry of National Security, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, Young said he did not see any request or information from the Venezuelan authorities on the matter.

On Monday, Venezuela's attorney general Tarek William Saab announced that three young women and seven adults were rescued while ten people were arrested in Tucupita, Delta Amacuro State.

Saab also said the masterminds of the organisation were in TT and Venezuela was awaiting the "cooperation of the Trinidadian authorities for their capture and extradition."