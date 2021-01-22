Virtual ride for Tokyo-bound Paul

CENTRAL Spokes Cycling Club plans to host a virtual ride to help raise funds towards Nicholas Paul’s Olympic campaign.

The Tokyo-bound cyclist and fellow Olympic debutant Kwesi Browne presently reside and train at the World Cycling Centre in Aigle, Switzerland.

The pair was told by TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) president Joseph Roberts, earlier this week, their new bikes would be airfreighted to them by March.

However, Paul’s domestic club believes the athletes are in dire need of equipment and could use a minor financial boost to make their lengthy training camp a bit more comfortable.

Central Spokes recently bought a $3,500 portable percussion massager for Paul to help with his Olympic preparations. They are aiming at hosting a couple fund-raisers to help secure other equipment.

Although the virtual ride is yet to be launched, the club intends to use all of its money earned from this initiative towards Paul’s Olympic journey.

As it stands, cyclists will pay a registration fee to do a virtual ride. The more miles covered, the more money is expected to be derived towards the cause.

The club is trying to get sponsors to subsidise prizes to restrict their spending and maximize Paul’s earnings.

The 24-year-old cyclist is still in need of equipment and accessories such as shoes, straps, a helmet and other items.

One Central Spokes member said communication between the club and the TTCF has been few and far between. Restricted to emails only, the club representative said several emails about Paul’s equipment, to the president, have gone unanswered.

They have, however, been receiving light correspondence from federation member Ian Cole.

According to the Central Spokes member, “This fund-raiser is for the young man to live as well. While he’s there, he needs finances to live. We’re hoping to generate some revenue to provide some sort of monthly allowance.

“We’re working on sponsors but it’s tough. He has been consistent. It’s not a one-time fluke that he broke the world Flying 200m record.”

The club representative drew reference to a virtual meeting with TT 2021 cycling Olympic-bound contingent of Paul, Browne and lone female Teniel Campbell in November last year.

The meeting was held by Roberts and Cole and was done to update the athletes on the status of the Olympic equipment. The former said the order for equipment would have been placed that same month.

To date, they are unsure if the order has been officially placed. Central Spokes can confirm, via an email from Cole, that TTCF will purchase one bike for Paul. However, they remain uncertain on the proposed March arrival of the bikes.