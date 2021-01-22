UNC stalwart Clifton De Coteau dies

Clifton De Coteau -

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has offered condolences on the death of former UNC MP, vice chairman and education officer Clifton De Coteau.

De Coteau, who lived at Princes Town, died on Friday morning of a suspected heart attack.

He was also a former principal of St Stephen’s College, Princes Town.

A release from Persad-Bissessar referred to him as one of the nation’s finest sons of the soil, a stalwart, and a patriot, adding his death deeply saddened her.

“Clifton was a true stalwart of the UNC, offering our members, and by extension our nation, decades of committed service for the betterment of the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” Persad-Bissessar said.

“Few people have had the distinguished honour of serving at all levels of our great party as Clifton did, a testament not only of his commitment to the UNC but dedication to our country.”

She spoke on behalf of UNC’s parliamentary arm, national executive and all members of the party.

A former MP for Moruga/Tableland, De Coteau served as a minister under the People’s Partnership administration led by Persad-Bissessar.

“He moved through the ranks of our party serving as local government representative, MP, Cabinet minister, alderman, vice chairman of the national executive as well as education officer,” Persad-Bissessar said.

“Clifton was more than just a UNC representative, he embodied the true beauty of humanity in his actions of kindness, people-centered approach and love for those around him.”

These qualities enabled him, she said, to be the first UNC MP for Moruga /Tableland.

He was known as “Uncle Coto” and his service extended beyond politics. As a teacher, school principal and school supervisor, he had an impact on the lives of thousands of students throughout the country, she said.

“Coto had an impeccable work ethic as I recall when he served as minister, he would be in his office by 5 am each morning. That was his dedication and passion for service,” Persad-Bissessar said.

“We in the UNC have lost a friend, a brother, a father figure and most of all, a patriot.”

Current Moruga/Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin, like many other UNC members, took to social media to pay tribute.

A post on her Facebook account said, “Heaven opened its door to a wonderful soul moments ago. A father, a mentor and a motivator for all who knew you. You were the pillar of my strength in my political journey.

“You always gave salient advice no matter how choppy or dim the journey may have been. Thanks for your immeasurable support. May your soul RIP Mr Clifton De Coteau.”