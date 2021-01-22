Three held for robbery, marijuana seized in Arima

File photo - Jeff K. Mayers

Police arrested three men and seized a quantity of marijuana in separate incidents in Arima on Thursday morning.

Police said members of the Northern Division Task Force, operations unit and the intelligence unit went to Trainline Road, off Pinto Road, Arima, at around 4 am and found 88 grams of marijuana and one round of ammunition at the side of the road.

Police then went to Calvary Hill, where they arrested three men, 18, 19 and 21, for a series of robberies in the area.

The men were taken to the Arima police station and are expected to be interviewed on Friday.

Arima police are continuing enquiries.