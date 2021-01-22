The THA and the PNM

THE EDITOR: The PNM is the only party that has been consistent and loyal to Tobagonians, having contested every THA election from the Assembly's inception in 1980, to the present day.

The records show that the very first THA elections in 1980 were won by the Democratic Action Committee (DAC) led by ANR Robinson, which took eight seats while the PNM took four. The Fargo House Movement (FHM) led by Dr Winston Murray failed to win a seat.

Since then, 11 political parties have opposed the PNM in THA elections. They are/have been: the DAC, the National Joint Action Committee (NJAC), the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR), the United National National Congress (UNC), the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP), Tobago Organisation of the People (TOP), The Platform of Truth (TPT), The Movement for Transformation (TMF), the FHM, Tobago Forwards (TF) and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).

A few independents have also contested the THA elections, the most notable being in 1996, when attorney Debra Moore Miggins won the Bethel/Patience Hill seat. She would later fail to capture a seat in 2001, when she led the PEP, which had 12 candidates in that election.

In light of the foregoing, and under today’s circumstances, it is truly amazing that some deadbeat politicians seek to make the clearly dishonest and incredible claim that the UNC did more for the people of Tobago than the PNM. This elections will be the 11th since 1980, and the UNC, believe it or not, contested only one – in 2001.

The historically documented facts that political opponents of the PNM in Tobago started off in one party and ended up morphing into/allied with others (such as DAC to NAR, and TOP with UNC operatives being identified in every single THA election) make it impossible for the PDP to deny claims of a link between itself and the UNC.

Furthermore, with simple analysis of the constitutional, political, social and infrastructural evolution of Tobago, history unreservedly confirms that the PNM has done more for Tobago than any other political party.

It is therefore almost comical to see the PDP making a vain attempt to distance itself from the UNC – the current antics and recent optics do nothing to dispel its well-earned reputation as a sideshow that exists purely for the glory of one individual. Such is the nature of life – a little comedy is good for the soul.

In conclusion, I leave you with the clearest historical note possible: It is an undisputed truth borne out by our Constitution that the transformation of Tobago’s governance from county council to the THA in 1980 was undertaken by the PNM Government led by then Prime Minister the late Dr Eric Williams.

ASHTON FORD

Former PNM

General Secretary