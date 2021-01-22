The MIL/DIL conundrum

THE EDITOR: I have the best mother-in-law. I daresay she is better than my...let us not go there before I have to relocate.

My mother is no more; my wife knew her very well, as they were both on the same side against me. I will use "MIL" and "DIL" as the abbreviations for mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, respectively. Let us discuss the MIL/DIL issues.

Firstly, the MIL does not think the DIL is worthy of her son. Secondly, the MIL has been in charge of the household and is not about to change because of the new, incoming DIL. Women do not treat women well. They are jealous of each other...just check the movie Mean Girls.

The MIL feels threatened: a new, beautiful, intelligent woman is entering her household, her domain. If the DIL is from a different race or culture, the MIL feels the family will lose its culture, bit by bit. For instance, if the DIL happens to be a Vene.

Religious differences are another bone of contention. The MIL had her son's love long before the DIL had it. The DIL has her son and the MIL is not able to see him often.

Both MIL and DIL are controlling about their families. The DIL should not argue with the older MIL, but be respectful. If the DIL does not agree with the MIL, why did you marry into the family? Your MIL is part of the package deal.

DIL, be kind to your MIL. In time, she may respond likewise. DIL, do not live with your MIL. Two women living in the same house rarely works out well and could be a recipe for sleepless nights and fretful days. DIL, allow your husband to spend time with your MIL.

I want to wish both MIL and DIL well.

Now, fathers-in-law and sons-in-law have no conflicts. They are men.

Ladies, in closing, spare a thought for the poor man in the middle of the MIL/DIL conundrum, poor fella, he is trying to please two masters.

A mother gives life. A mother-in-law gives her life, a DIL is not perfect by herself and a MIL helps. Two amazing women can love one man in different ways. One is his wife, the other his mother.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town