Suspect in Chancellor shooting denied bail

Meschach Quamina. - TTPS

While his attorneys were before the court seeking his freedom, the only surviving suspect in the police-involved shooting at Lady Chancellor Hill was charged and taken to the magistrates’ court, where he was denied bail.

Justice Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell had approved a writ of habeas corpus for Meschach Quamina ordering the police to appear before her on Wednesday to justify why he was his detained for four days after he was held in connection with in the incident on January 13.

But on the same day, Quamina appeared before deputy Chief Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine at a virtual court hearing on a charge of common assault.

A release from the police said Quamina, 23, of Foster Quavador Road, Port of Spain, was denied bail and remanded into custody to reappear in court on February 16.

The release said an off-duty police officer was at Lady Chancellor Hill on January 13 when he was accosted by three men, one armed with a gun, who tried to rob him. The gunman shot at the officer but missed.

The officer shot back, killing one, while the other two ran off. A second suspect was found dead in nearby bushes by the Port of Spain Division Task Force.

Quamina was arrested at the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he went for treatment for gunshot wounds, the release added.

The application for the writ said Quamina was in custody for four days after he was arrested and detained on January 14, a day after the alleged incident.