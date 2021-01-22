Six new covid19 cases reported, no new deaths

File photo

Six new covid19 cases have been detected from samples taken between January 18 and 20. Of these, two are newly repatriated.

The Health Ministry’s Friday release said the number of deaths remained at 133.

There are 332 active cases, down from 343 on Thursday.

There are 39 patients in hospital, down two from Thursday’s figure.

There are 24 patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with two people in the intensive care unit. There are 12 patients at the Caura Hospital and three at the Scarborough Regional Hospital at the Fort.

There are six people in step-down facilities, two at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility and four in Tobago.

Three people were discharged from public health facilities and there are 14 recovered community cases.

Since March there have been 7,456 cases, of which 6,991 have recovered.

There are 312 patients in state quarantine facilities, a substantial increase from Thursday’s figure of 226. There are 281 people in home self-isolation, five more than on Thursday.

The update said a total of 80,170 people have been tested to date, 36,607 of them at private facilities. The number tested up to Thursday was 79,908.