San Fernando man allegedly caught with gun in hammock gets bail

- TTPS

Allan Sinanan, the man whom police allegedly caught lying in a hammock with a gun, has been granted bail of $400,000 by a San Fernando magistrate.

The 19-year-old labourer, who lives at Diamond Village in San Fernando, appeared virtually before magistrate Anslem Leander on Friday charged with having a gun and ammunition.

Jason Oudai, 20, whom Southern Division Task Force police arrested during the same anti-crime exercise on Tuesday, faced the same magistrate, but for having ammunition and marijuana.

The men were not called upon to plead, as police laid the charges indictably.

Attorneys Keiva Arjoonsingh and Sherlana Jaisarie represented them and applied for bail, to which the prosecutor objected. The magistrate granted Sinanan the $400,000 surety bail and Oudai, $200,000 to cover their respective charges.

The magistrate adjourned the cases to February 19.

A police release on Wednesday said Snr Supt Lucia Winchester, Supts Jackman and Carty, ASPs Ramdass and Persad and Insp Phillip co-ordinated the exercise on Tuesday. Sgts Joseph and Charles, Cpls Bahadur and Phoolchan supervised with assistance from the Canine Unit.

The release said at 19 Picton Road, Diamond Village, the officers saw a man, later identified as Sinanan, lying in a hammock. When he saw them, he ran.

PC Lake chased and held him a short distance away. Lake took him back to the hammock, searched it, and allegedly found a .38 revolver with six rounds of .38 ammunition.

Around the same time, WPC Torres arrested Oudai, who is unemployed, at 19B Picton Street. He allegedly had four rounds of .38 ammunition and 57 grammes of marijuana.