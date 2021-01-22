Rowley urges young people to vote

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley addresses the PNM meeting at Cyd Gray Complex, Roxborough on Wednesday evening. - Jeff K Mayers

The Prime Minister has urged young people to vote in the January 25 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.

Dr Rowley made the appeal on Thursday night as he wound up his address during a PNM meeting at the Mt Pleasant Recreation Ground.

He recalled the pride he felt when Ancil Dennis first entered politics in 2013 and was announced as the candidate for Buccoo/Mt Pleasant ahead of that year’s THA election.

Dennis is now the Chief Secretary and seeking a third term to represent the district.

Rowley said a part of his responsibilities as prime minister is to make the young people in the party work for the development of Tobago.

“To make Tracy (Davidson-Celestine) and Shamfa (Cudjoe), and Ayanna (Webster-Roy). Because I came here the same night when we introduced Ancil Dennis as our standard bearer in Mt Pleasant Buccoo.

”I made the call to the people of Tobago, the young people. I said to them then, ‘You are required to be at the battle station. Young people, come forward and take responsibility for Tobago.’”