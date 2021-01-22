Rowley: Davidson-Celestine is PNM's fourth deputy leader

PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine -

When Tracy Davidson-Celestine became the political leader of the PNM Tobago Council, she automatically became the party’s deputy political leader for Tobago Affairs.

The Prime Minister made this announcement on Thursday night at the start of his address during a PNM meeting at the Mt Pleasant Recreation Ground.

Dr Rowley acknowledged the presence of former chief secretary Orville London at the meeting.

He said London is a former PNM deputy political leader.

“By the constitution of the PNM, on the day he was elected leader of the island council, he automatically became a deputy political leader of the PNM,” he said. “The same applies to the first woman from Tobago, who is holding the position now. They day you elected Tracy Davidson-Celestine to be the leader of the Tobago island council of the PNM, you also elected to the PNM its fourth deputy political leader.

“I am sure many of you didn’t know that. Because Tracy is the deputy political leader of the PNM, Tobago Affairs, by virtue of getting the position of leader of the Tobago Council of the PNM.”

Davidson-Celestine, who is contesting the Lambeau/Signal Hill seat in the THA election, is vying to become the island’s first female chief secretary, if the party wins the election.

She created history on January 26, 2020, when she became the PNM Tobago Council leader after winning a leadership run-off election against former chief secretary Kelvin Charles.

Charles resigned as chief secretary on April 30, 2020, but continued to serve as the Secretary for Education, Innovation and Energy and the representative for Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden. He has not sought re-election.

Rowley said the PNM’s constitution has aided the party's stability and will continue to do so.

“We have a constitution and that is what has served us so well for 65 years come Sunday and, God’s willing, will serve us for many, many more decades when many of us have moved on.”