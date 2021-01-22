Rethink the issue of disabilities

THE EDITOR: Disability rights activist Helen Keller, once said, "The only thing worse than being blind, is having sight but no vision." Deputy Port of Spain Mayor Hillan Morean once said, "Sight is what you see, vision is what you can be."

The World Health Organization (WHO) cites disability as “an umbrella term covering impairments, activity limitations, and participation restrictions."

An article in the Newsday, dated December 21, 2020, under the headline: "Tanty, my son is not retarded," by Dr Radica Mahase, detailed a very heart-wrenching narrative of a parent who took their child to a supermarket and endured the condescending and derogatory words of an onlooker. Such words fueled an exchange to defend what was seemingly juxtaposed.

Therefore, assuming the onlooker is compelled to allude to a philosophy of mere eugenics – this is the ultimate deception. If they seek to persuade others to do the same, this can only culminate to the breakdown of our social fabric. Discrimination against people living with different disabilities is termed disablism or ableism.

Trinidad and Tobago should not be marred by ableism. Former prime minister Basdeo Panday said it best when he told the Senate in 1972: "Ours is too small a country to try and discriminate against each other. We are too dependent on one another and once you discriminate against one another you damage the entire country."

As a society, there should be an increased participative approach and advocacy of learning about people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. We are exposed to enough literature, organisations and support systems made available to us for engagement.

I am particularly fond of all the organisations that support worthy causes such as "Support Autism Trinidad and Tobago" which came to the defense of the parent and child who endured that unfortunate incident Dr Mahase wrote about. I too, stand in solidarity.

A child with intellectual and developmental disabilities is not retarded. "Retarded" speaks of a drawback or hindrance. People with different disabilities are courageous and usually quite daring.

I have witnessed scholars, Olympians and world-changers – all with some form of disability – gaining territory; and this speaks volumes. It says to society that people with different disabilities are worthy of making and taking their own space. Equally important is that it conveys a powerful message that ought to inspire us all.

We should use the "R" to rightly respect the spaces designed for those people and avoid nonchalantly casting aspersions. Moreso, we should continually advocate for policies that are universally aligned to treat with same therapeutically, offer psychosocial support, social inclusion in businesses, and provide easier access to public spaces and technologies. Kindly consider that a person with a disability may see an impossibility as an opportunity for visibility and equality.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain