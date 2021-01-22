PDP: PNM using 'ailing PM' in 'desperation'

PNM Tobago leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine escorts Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at Cyd Gray Complex, Roxborough to address a meeting on Wednesday evening. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS -

The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) has accused the People's National Movement (PNM) of "desperation" ahead of Monday's THA election.

In a release on Friday, the PDP said the PNM Tobago Council has called for reinforcements and "placed the ailing Prime Minister on the campaign trail to instil fear in Tobagonians."

Dr Rowley, who recently had surgery at West Shore Private Medical Hospital to clear blocked arteries, spoke on Wednesday and Thursday on PNM platforms in Roxborough and Mt Pleasant.

Rowley said he has been doing reasonably well since his surgery and was pleased to be back to work.

“At my age, I am not a teenager any more. I am not like you all. But I am still at work and I am pleased. I thank God for the opportunity to continue,” he said on Thursday.

The PDP also accused the PNM of "pulling out all their dirty old tricks in this 99th hour."

It added, "The incumbents continue to use the tactics of racial divide against a now liberated Tobago population. They continue to spread misinformation through the form of UNC posters distributed throughout Tobago...

"We condemn any allegation linking the PDP to any other political party. PDP Spartans, stay the course; victory is ahead."