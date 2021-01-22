Pan Trinbago announces online concerts

File photo: 2020 National Panorama winner Desperadoes steelband.

Pan Trinbago is promising to relieve the tabanca being experienced by pan lovers with its upcoming series, Pan Resilience. The pay-per-view events will take place virtually on February 7 and 13.

Keeping the Vibes Alive will feature performances from medium bands on February 7, and Sweetest Pan in The World will see large bands performing on February 13.

In its announcement, Pan Trinbago said, “See the Mecca of Pan perform live in Pan is Spirit! Come be a part of the action as we celebrate your Panorama heroes! Be a part of our people's choice competition and vote for the band that kept the vibes alive and played the sweetest melodies!”

Tickets cost US$15 for the medium band performances and US$20 for the large band performances cost US$20. They can be purchased on tiziq.com.

For more information, e-mail Pan Trinbago at events@pantrinbago.co.tt, 623-4486, and visit pantrinbago.co.tt.