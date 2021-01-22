MoH: No knee-jerk reaction to new covid19 variant

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said there will be no knee-jerk reaction to Trinidad and Tobago having its first case of the UK covid19 variant.

He said the current regulations in place would remain so until the ministry was able to review the epidemiological evidence.

Speaking at the ministry's media conference on Friday, Deyalsingh said the message is one of concern, but the current protocols in place had caught the case present in a repatriated national.

He said there were currently no plans to change measures for reopening schools, and any such change would be announced by Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, who was aware of the new strain being present in TT.

He urged citizens to continue following the public health measures in order to reduce the spread of covid19.

'The only and best tool and weapon we have right now are the public health measures: wear your mask, distance, stay home if you are ill – and a note to employers to put the necessary measures in place like thermal screening, etc; sanitise; cough into your hand; don’t touch your face; clean and sanitise surfaces, including cell phones, doorknobs, tables, including restaurants, etc,; take your own precautions."

Deyalsingh also implored the public not to gather in large numbers, whether it be for political rallies, weddings, Carnival fetes, or any other purpose.