Man charged for Tobago murder

A 27-year-old Tobago man has been charged with the murder of Kenneth Jack, who was shot in 2019 and died a year later.

Jameel Legall was charged with the murder on Thursday after advice was given by Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC. He is expected to appear virtually at the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

He was previously charged with Jack’s attempted murder after the shooting on November 9, 2019.

Jack died in October 2020 as a result of his wounds.

Investigations were carried out by Homicide Region One under the supervision of acting Sen Supt Vena Butler.

Special Operations Response Team (SORT) and Tobago Division officers arrested Legall last Sunday,