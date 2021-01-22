Mahabir to host online course on data analysis in sport

Former CWI and TTCB performance analyst Dinesh Mahabir. -

Former TT Cricket Board (TTCB) and West Indies (WI) Under-19 performance analyst Dinesh Mahabir will host an online interactive course entitled ‘An Introduction to Cricket Analytics’ on January 24 and 31.

The pilot project features two three-hour introductory sessions on data analysis in sport. It delves into data and resources that drive sport behind the scenes and explores digital tools with insight into cricket technology.

Data collection, statistical reports, video and technique analysis and biomechanics will also be featured. Although cricket-oriented, the course is applicable to all sports as it provides a foundation of data in sport and facilities analysis and player development.

It is aimed at helping people develop remotely and create an avenue for cricket enthusiasts to bring added value to sports teams. Suitable participants will qualify for an internship and mentorship programme.

“There’s a lot of people with sport management degrees who don’t really have an avenue or conduit to get into sport or to add value to a team they’re involved with.

“It also helps people understand what the exact requirements for such a career is. This job requires a certain skill set. We can use our normal technology that we have available to get the best out of a team,” said Mahabir.

The 38-year old performance analyst is a Cricket Australia Level III high-performance coach. In 2016, he played an integral role ‘behind the screens’ to the WI Under-19 team capture the World Cup title in Bangladesh.

He was also part of the World Cup squad in 2018 (New Zealand) and 2020 (South Africa). Additionally, Mahabir served as analyst for the reigning Colonial Life Medical Insurance Super 50 champions, West Indies Emerging Players, in 2019.

With firsthand experience and having worked with multiple top-flight analysts while on international duty, he believes TT still has a lot of gaps in its sport data.

Mahabir thinks that all matches must be digitally recorded whether at a community, domestic or professional level.

“How could we even start to analyse data if we don’t have the data? How can we train people to analyse data to find the ‘money-ball’ moments or the hidden gems if we don’t have the data?” he asked.

The former Naparima College cricketer insists elements such as live streaming are the foundation to have a proper digital structure for your sport.

If a tournament is being played in any sport around the country and five games are playing at the same time, someone should be designated to collect the data from the game. Even if it’s just scorecards and video footage/highlights of the key moments.

“That’s as simple as it is you know. But the practical application is what you need at the core of it. We should have competent people able to start the data revolution in sport. Business has already adopted a data revolution because it makes sense and money to do it.

“Whereas sport, locally, we haven’t done that and usually hire specialists from abroad, if the sport even has an analyst at all. This is where the analysts provide the data and a foundation for the sport itself,” he added.

Indian Under-19 and ‘A’ team performance analyst Devraj Raut will also be featured on the programme. He is also an Under-19 World Cup winner (2018) and has a Masters in Computer Applications.

Mahabir welcomes Raut’s international knowledge and experience of the sport. Raut is just one of the guest presenters expected to be a part of the initiative.

Thus far, the feedback has been coming mostly from international students and organisations. Although geared for local enthusiasts, the course has great global appeal.

Mahabir would like to see a higher influx of local participants since the programme offers a clear pathway to help people analyse independently in countries that do not utilise this avenue.

“When specialist coaches come to TT, I’m sure they record their player and gives them feedback. These are the things that we need to be doing for all our watches.

“It’s a digital world so if you start recording matches then it will eventually lead to you just live streaming the games. This is also a money-making thing as well.

“Sporting associations need to get on board with this. These are things backed by science and used by other countries. The models are already there. We just need to empower people to be able to do it independently,” he concluded.