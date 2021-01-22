JTUM appeals: Put refinery in hands of those who laboured

The Pointe-a-Pierre refinery. -

IN a show of solidarity, individual members of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) have called on government to finalise the arrangement that would see the Guaracara refinery in the hands of the OWTU's Patriotic Energies and Technologies Co Ltd (Patriotic).

Trevor Johnson, JTUM’s assistant general secretary and general secretary of the banking workers union, said they are not asking for any favours or political handout.

During a virtual news conference on Friday morning, Johnson stressed the unions were not in a fight with government, but in solidarity with their brother union.

But he said if government failed to honour its commitment to Patriotic it would see a response from the labour movement, details of which it cannot reveal at present.

“We cannot control what the government does, but a successful bid is on the table," he argued. "There is nothing to indicate that bid is defective."

He said at this point there is no need for consideration or further assessment. Patriotic, through its parent union, the OWTU, he said, would have submitted a most comprehensive and strategic plan and met and surpassed every requirement along the way.

“It is a sound proposal.”

He said government and other experts concluded it was the best offer on the table and Patriotic has demonstrated its ability to fund and operate the former Petrotrin refinery and port at a profit.

The issue as outlined by the OWTU is with the lien on the assets the union intends to acquire, but that, he said, is a matter for the corporation sole to treat with.

In the circumstances, he said, what is needed is a finalisation and signing off on the agreement, so Patriotic can begin the implementation and operationalisation stage.

President general of the All-Trinidad General Workers Trade Union (ATGWTU) Nirvan Maharaj also called on government not to restart but conclude the process. He said the mere fact government gave Patriotic a 15-day extension to demonstrate it can buy the plant means there is merit in the proposal.

Cabinet decided on Monday to withdraw the offer to Patriotic and open the process to other bids.

Two days later, after Patriotic appealed to the Prime Minister, Finance Minister Colm Imbert, in his capacity as corporation sole, gave the company a further 15 days to secure the US$500 million financing for the purchase.

JTUM’s leader Ancel Roget, who is also president general of the OWTU, said Patriotic has secured the financial backing of international bankers Credit Suisse.

Roget was absent from the news conference, as he was said to be in urgent talks to meet government’s deadline.

Maharaj said it is the first time in the history of this country that workers have demonstrated the capacity and capability to own and control a piece of the nation’s assets.

He warned putting this valuable asset in the hands of private owners is akin to “putting a gun to your own head.”

“On behalf of the trade union movement, I want to appeal to the government to finalise all arrangement with the OWTU in order that our energy assets would be placed in the hands of those who laboured in the industry,” Maharaj said.

Pointing to the poor state of the economy, Contractors and General Workers’ Trade Union (CGWTU) general secretary Ermine De Bique said if this deal is closed there would be a turnaround in the economy.

The point was supported by David Forbes, general secretary of the Postal Workers Union, who urged government not to treat the State’s assets as a political football, but to treat honestly with Patriotic and close the deal once and for all.