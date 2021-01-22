Heed gangsters' cry for help

THE EDITOR: A rather unusual newspaper headline caught my eye the other day about gangsters telling Police Commissioner Griffith that their truce still holds. The story spoke of gang leaders assuring the public that there was no need to worry over gang wars breaking out in the streets of the city.

They claim they have bigger, more positive plans in mind. They also claimed to come in peace and were only a threat to those who seek to prevent their legal development. The group of gang leaders, in the story, spoke of their needing assistance but all of their calls for help have fallen on deaf ears.

Now, to my mind, that is a cry for help that should not be ignored. It reminds me of the early days of the so-called Partnership Government of 2010, where business incubators were supposed to be put in place in disadvantaged areas all over the country, to help folks who were "left behind" to properly conceptualise and implement their ideas and energy.

As a society, there is no more important task for us to do than to give the downtrodden every opportunity to better themselves. Yes, my brothers and sisters, if the less well-off are not provided with the assistance to execute their ideas and projects, then they will continue to execute each other and members of the wider society.

We have a choice in the matter. Let us do the right thing and provide genuine and targeted assistance to those crying out for help.

GREGORY WIGHT

Maraval