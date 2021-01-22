Fend off pandemic stress: make time to laugh, take care of yourself

Clinical and organisational psychologist Kelly Mc Farlene says it's important to understand that physical and mental health are closely connected. -

Globally, at least one in four people experience depression or anxiety every year, says clinical and organisational psychologist Kelly Mc Farlene, citing World Health Organization statistics.

The likelihood of people facing such mental illnesses has increased owing to the covid19 pandemic, she added.

“What happens in the time of a pandemic is that you would have increasing anxiety and depression levels as stress levels increase.

“When someone is unsure about what’s coming, as is the case with this pandemic, that’s when you see things like anxiety surface as the brain sends signals to the body to prepare for anything,” Mc Farlene explains.

Mc Farlene, who has master's degrees in clinical psychology and organisational psychiatry, and runs a company which provides research, training, corporate consultancy and psychological services, said people adapt to change best when they have information about what the changes mean.

The pandemic and its associated socio-economic changes would have felt sudden and unpredictable to most, she said.

“At the beginning of the pandemic we heard so much about death, to not to go places and the threat of going into lockdown.

“All of the messages would have started to trigger some anxiety responses in people because we weren’t prepared.”

Apart from the “reoccurring narrative of fear”, conditions associated with the pandemic – sickness, deaths, job loss, changes to how one works – would have had affected people mentally, Mc Farlene said.

She said it was important for people to be on the lookout for indicators of the toll on their mental health.

These signs include feeling irritable, socially withdrawn, feeling stressed, excessive tiredness, changes in sleep patterns, changes to appetite, feeling sad for prolonged periods and loss of interest in daily activities.

Mc Farlene said a red flag should be raised when these feelings are experienced more often than usual.

If people are unable to identify signs of mental distress for themselves, Mc Farlene said taking a look at their relationships would be a healthy start.

“Sometimes when we are moving really fast in our day-to-day life and just trying to keep our head above water, we may neglect our own mental health and not recognise that you’ve been struggling because your focus is elsewhere.

“When you hear people start saying you may be acting differently, it’s a sign to stop and start thinking about what may be different to be causing you to act that way.”

For people diagnosed with mental illness, Mc Farlene recommends they seek professional help if they are struggling to cope.

“We use a blanket phrase of the pandemic when talking about mental health illnesses, but remember the pandemic would affect people in different ways and as such, there would be different triggers.”

But the increasing levels of stress doesn’t only manifest psychologically.

According to Mc Farlene, stress can also be felt in other ways, such as physical pain.

“If you feel very ill mentally, or you’re battling emotional exhaustion, these symptoms express in the body.

“A lot of the time people may go to the doctor and they won’t be able to identify a source for the pain physically, so in that case, people need to have a chat with a psychologist.” Physical signs include body aches. High stress levels can also affect heart and immune health.

It is important that people understand that physical and mental health are closely connected, Mc Farlene said.

“Oftentimes we go to physical healthcare and neglect mental health care. There is no wellbeing with proper mental health.”

“What we want during times of anxiety and times of uncertainty, such as during this pandemic, is good immune health.

“It is important to look after your mental health, so you aren’t missing signs or missing things that are happening in your body.”

Mc Farlene said it is ideal for people to develop a habit of daily stress management, starting with self-care.

“Nutrition, sleep and exercise are three things that set our bodies and minds up to face everyday challenges.

“People may feel guilty when they take a day to relax but don’t feel guilty. Try to indulge in self-care and relaxation.”

With people spending more time at home, it is also important to maintain clean and organised surroundings which can be a mood booster.

“What I like to tell people is don’t underestimate the power of a depressing space or the power of an uplifting or pleasant smell. Check on your environment.”

Practising mindfulness and gratitude can also help reduce stress and improve wellbeing. Mc Farlene encourages people to look around and identify five things they are grateful for in life.

“When you practice gratitude, it helps you to start looking at the things which are good, and it helps you to begin to change the way you think. We want to cultivate positive attitudes.

“What we think affects our emotions and our emotions affect our behaviours which have consequences.”

It is natural for human beings to want social interaction, and limits because of physical distancing have left room for depression and anxiety.

“Research shows that one of the biggest determinants of recovery from not just mental illness but physical illness, is social connections,' Mc Farlene said.

“What happened with the pandemic is because we are encouraged to limit social and physical interactions, sometimes we do not realise the effect that can have on us."

Her advice for this is to make time to talk and laugh with friends.

People seeking help or wanting to suggest help for someone can find more information by contacting the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Psychologists at psychologytt.org. People experiencing suicide ideation can contact Lifeline at 645-2800 while people seeking help from situations of domestic violence can call 800-SAVE.