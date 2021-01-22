Caribbean Yard Campus offers mas-making course

Attendees inspect the creations of the students of the Earth to Sky course in 2019 - Paula Lindo

THE Caribbean Yard Campus (CYC) will be offering its Earth to Sky Mas Design, Construction and Performance course beginning on February 6. The course offers an alternative opportunity for mas people wishing to learn new skills and to become qualified in mas building.

The programme will last for one year, culminating in Carnival 2022. It is the only programme of its type globally that is fully certified by TT’s National Training Agency, the campus said in a media release.

The programme offers workshops in mas-making crafts, performance traditions and creative presentation, the business of mas, and the staging of practical projects, with the objectives of certifying experienced mas practitioners, as well as introducing newcomers to the art and industry of mas.

Teachers, artists, bandleaders and veteran mas-makers have benefited from earlier cycles of the programme.

Whipmaster Ronald Alfred said, “This course helped me and my family to take jab-jab to the next level. So much so, we win the national Small Band category last Carnival (2020).”

Another participant said, “I had a most informative time. The learning from this course went beyond my expectations. I will redo it, since my knowledge bank still has some gaps.”

CYC is a community-based organisation dedicated to the transformation of regional education and development through the use of traditional knowledges. Its curriculum explores the rich Caribbean heritage of indigenous medicine, agriculture, languages, history and philosophy.

The 2021 cycle will be offered in three sessions – Dry Season from April to June, Mango Season from July to August, and Rainy Season from October to December. The classes will be offered mainly virtually with some restricted contact classes.

For more info: caribbeanyardcampus.org.

=