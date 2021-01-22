Bangladesh seal ODI series against hapless WI

Bangladesh's captain Tamim Iqbal (left) plays a shot as West Indies' wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva watches during the second ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday. (AFP PHOTO) -

BANGLADESH comprehensively won the second One Day International (ODI) against West Indies by seven wickets to clinch the three-match series 2-0 in Dhaka, on Friday.

The West Indies batting again failed to post a competitive total as they were dismissed for 148 in 43.4 overs. West Indies, who decided to bat after winning the toss, were reduced to 41/5 in the 18th over, before some lower-order resistance helped the regional team move past 100.

Rovman Powell top scored with 41 off 66 deliveries with two fours and one six. Earlier in the innings, debutant Kjorn Ottley struck 24 and Nkrumah Bonner 20. Spinners Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan were the best bowlers grabbing 4/25 and 2/30 respectively.

In reply, Bangladesh cruised to 149/3 in 33.2 overs with captain Tamim Iqbal cracking an even 50 off 76 deliveries with three fours and one six. Al Hasan ended unbeaten on 43 and Liton Das contributed 22. Akeal Hosein, Jason Mohammed and Raymon Reifer took one wicket apiece.

The final match of the series will take place on Monday.

Summarised Scores: WEST INDIES 148 (43.4 overs) – Rovman Powell 41, Kjorn Ottley 24, Nkrumah Bonner 20; Mehidy Hasan 4/25, Shakib Al Hasan 2/30, Mustafizur Rahman 2/15 vs BANGLADESH 149/3 (33.2 overs) - Tamim Iqbal 50, S Al Hasan 43 not out, Liton Das 22 – Bangladesh won by seven wickets. Man of the Match: Mehidy Hasan (Bangladesh).