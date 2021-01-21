Vets advise: Get large dogs trained

Rottweiller stock photo source pixabay.com

People thinking about adopting or buying large-breed dogs are encouraged to seek advice from qualified dog trainers, say vets.

On Tuesday 56-year-old Gaytrie Chanderpaul died after her pet Rottweiler attacked her at her D'Abadie home when she tried to give it a treat.

When Newsday spoke with Chanderpaul's relatives on Wednesday relatives said the dog was not abused and could not explain the attack.

Newsday spoke to Chaguanas vet Dr Raymond Deonanan who said there could be a number of different factors leading up to the attack depending on the personality of the dog.

He also said it was important for people considering buying large-breed dogs like Rottweilers to understand the commitment necessary to handle such animals safely.

"People need to understand that it's a powerful animal they're dealing with and it would be best to get a trainer early in the dog's life.

"It's important to observe the behavioural traits and get that attended to. They will be powerful animals when they get older and not many people think about these things when buying large dogs, But it's important and we encourage prospective dog owners to invest in basic behavioural training."

Newsday also spoke to Dr Avinash Rambissoon, who agreed with Deonanan and also urged dog owners to invest in muzzles and conditioning their pets to get accustomed to physical interactions while eating.

"You need to work on their behaviour from a young age. If they are eating, you put your hand on them and let them get accusstomed to that kind of interaction while they are eating.

"I myself was attacked by my pet Husky when I tried to move his food bowl when he was eating so you have to be mindful of this when interacting with your pets."

Rambissoon said while dog owners should show caution towards large breeds, smaller breeds of dogs like pompeks could be even more aggressive.