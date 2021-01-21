UK covid19 strain reaches TT

File photo

Trinidad and Tobago has its first confirmed case of the UK covid19 variant – variant B117. The Health Ministry said the variant was found in a returned national who travelled from the United Kingdom.

In a release on Thursday, the ministry said the presence of the variant was confirmed via a gene-sequencing study at the UWI Faculty of Medical Sciences, which has been testing covid19 positive samples collected since September 2020.The UK variant is said to be 70 per cent more transmissible than the strain of the virus previously found in TT.

The patient provided a negative PCR test which was taken 72 hours before leaving the UK, under existing quarantine protocols. The ministry said the patient was immediately put in a single room in state quarantine on arriving in TT.

It said once the positive covid19 result was confirmed, the patient was transferred directly to an isolation area at the Couva Hospital and Multi-training Facility.