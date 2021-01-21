Tracy out for Farley's political head

PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine at a meeting in Charlotteville recently. PHOTO COURTESY PNM TOBAGO COUNCIL -

PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine said her greatest political achievement would be to see Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy leader Farley Augustine lose the Speyside/Parlatuvier/L’anse Fourmi seat in the January 25 THA election.

Augustine is seeking a second term as the area’s representative. He is being challenged by the PNM’s Rory Dillion, a first-timer in the election race.

Addressing supporters at political meeting at the Lambeau Hard Court on Wednesday night, Davidson-Celestine declared:

“My greatest achievement in this election would not be for me to win this electoral district or to become Chief Secretary, but to ensure that we beat Farley with someone who is a relative unknown in the political landscape of Tobago. That will be my greatest achievement.”

She said based on the information and the polls that have been coming out, the PNM’s Dillon has already won the seat.

“And I want to thank the people in Parlatuvier/L’anse Fourmi/Speyside for bringing back that seat to the People’s National Movement.”

Davidson-Celestine added: “When I look at what would have transpired in the general election, the man lost his seat since August 10, 2020.

“And it is only for now to place the writing on the wall and to ensure that Rory now dresses up nicely and takes over the decision-making process on behalf of those people in that electoral district.”

Davidson-Celestine recalled when she served as the representative for Speyside/L’Anse Fourmi/Parlatuvier for eight years, she got the highest number of votes.

“But the vibe that I felt and have been feeling when I went to Charlotteville, I am of the view that crapaud smoke that man (Augustine) pipe, who is now dressing up and attempting to be the Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly.”

Davidson-Celestine said she learnt, during her discussions with people in the electoral district, that Augustine had not provided proper representation over the past four years.

“And all we hearing from him is lie and more lie.”

She scoffed at Augustine’s recent claim that he took a bank loan to fix some of the issues in the electoral district.

“I want him to tell me the one or two things that he has fixed up to this period of time, because whatever has happened in that electoral district happened when I was the secretary and area representative. He has done nothing to date. That is what the people are saying.”

Davidson-Celestine urged supporters to give the PNM a clear mandate in the election.

Responding to her comments, a defiant Augustine said: "My greatest accomplishment in this election would be jailing tricky Tracy for the wanton mismanagement of Tobago's resources.

"I am confident that my people will return me to office come Janaury 25. The campaigning in my area has been very good. The responses have been great."