SWRHA says services returning to normal

File photo: The San Fernando General Hospital.

The South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) said it has resumed the services affected by the onset of the covid19 virus.

Patients and the public have expressed concern about the theatre services, outpatients’ clinics (OPC) and triage assessments at the accident and emergency departments.

In a release the SWRHA said despite the limitations posed by covid19 in 2020, it successfully did 10,583 surgeries.

It also said, “The SWRHA is gradually returning to a normal theatre surgery schedule, currently augmented by an automated surgical waiting list management system." it said this would significantly improve its scheduling of theatre services, which are expected to return to full operations from February 1. Patients are being contacted and told of their scheduled appointments.

During the onset of the pandemic, the SWRHA explained, it transitioned to telemedicine services, in which doctors and patients consult by phone, by appointment.

Additionally, it said while all in-person surgical OPC services resumed fully in December, it adopted an integrated approach, blending telemedicine with in-person consultations.

The efficiency and effectiveness of this approach was applauded by both medical professionals and the public, the authority said.

The SWRHA reminded the public that its emergency department uses the Canadian Triage Acuity System (CTAS) in which the most urgent cases are given priority. It is not based on a first come, first served basis.

Patients requiring information on clinic appointment, theatre services or information on SWRHA services can call toll-free customer care centre at 87-SWRHA (877-9742)