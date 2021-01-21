Project Kindness delivers hamper

Employees of the Year 2019 for Sagicor General Insurance Alicia Dickson, left, and for Sagicor Life Inc Adanna Bradshaw, right, bump elbows with SEWA TT president Revan Teelucksingh at the hamper donations at Sagicor’s Head Office in Port of Spain. -

TEAMWORK and volunteerism took centre stage when Sagicor launched Project Kindness, a team-driven initiative that seeks to take a hands-on approach to supporting the communities in TT.

Sagicor, supported by its team members, donated 194 hampers to the Foundation for the Enhancement and Enrichment of Life (Feel) and Sewa TT before Christmas, said a media release.

Robert Trestrail, president and CEO of Sagicor Life Inc, said in the release, “At Sagicor, corporate social responsibility is ingrained in everything we do; it’s inherent in our vision as a group and our team is enthusiastic about supporting activities that help build our communities. Project Kindness has allowed us to take this a step further with our team members leading from the front and truly living our vision.”

Sewa TT manages a national network of volunteers dedicated to addressing the social disparities in the nation and was pleased to augment the charity’s efforts with the donation from Sagicor. President Revan Teelucksingh said, “We’re grateful for our continued partnership with Sagicor which began in 2018. These hampers will be well received in the community and I look forward to furthering this partnership.”

Feel CEO Elena Villafana-Sylvester, said, “Our team extends their deepest gratitude for Sagicor’s donation and we’re extremely touched that it came from the staff. We received a donation of toys and these hampers along with the toys would be distributed within our network of NGOs.”

Feel is a well-known charitable organisation that has distributed foodstuff, clothing, shoes, hygiene, medical, household, school and disaster relief supplies throughout TT since 1992.